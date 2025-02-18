Filming is underway for Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer.

The show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as defense lawyer Mickey Haller, who unknowingly had a dead body in his vehicle in Season 3.

Ted Humphrey, one of the show's executive producers and showrunners, told Netflix's Tudum that directing the beginning of Season 4 is "really fun" and "creatively very satisfying" as they continue the story.

"Well, the biggest cliff-hanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?'" Humphrey said. "And that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial. But in the first episode you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges -- and adversaries -- Mickey is facing."

"This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced," he added. "And also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on."

The series draws its inspiration from Michael Connelly's books, and the upcoming chapter, specifically, follows Connelly's The Law of Innocence.

Returning cast members include Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Neve Campbell, while Constance Zimmer will join for Season 4.

The Season 4 release date has not yet been announced.