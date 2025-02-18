The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new lifestyle brand.

On Monday, Meghan Markle , 43, took to social media to share that she's been developing her business, As Ever, ahead of her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which arrives on the streamer March 4.

The former Suits actress previously pushed back the show's premiere amid the Los Angeles wildfires that devastated the region in January.

On Monday, Markle, seated outside and wearing denim and a white button-down blouse, spoke excitedly about how her partnership with Netflix had evolved.

"Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge," she says in the video posted to Instagram. "So I thought about it, and I've been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it's called As Ever."

The name is an apparent reference to her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was shuttered ahead of her 2018 marriage to Britain's Prince Harry

"As Ever essentially means as it's always been," she said in her video. "And if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."

The news arrives after Markle created a new Instagram account in January, ending seven years of social media silence.

"Of course there will be fruit preserves," she added. "I think that we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam, but there's so many more products that I just love that I use in my home and now it's time to share it with you, so I can't wait for you to see it."

The brand website features a photo of Markle with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, running across an expanse of green grass. The ocean is seen in the background.

"I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch," she said in her video's caption. "And I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating."