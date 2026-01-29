Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga will perform at the show on Sunday and is nominated for seven awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem and multiple nominations for "Abracadabra," "Disease" and Harlequin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Wyatt, Post Malone, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Brandy Clark, Reba McEntire, and Lukas Wilson will honor those who died last year during the In Memoriam segment.

The Grammy Awards will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Trevor Noah will host the show for the sixth year in a row.