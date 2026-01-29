Starz released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for the eighth and final season of its time-travel romance, Outlander.

The screen adaptation of Diana Gabaldon 's best-selling novels will return with fresh episodes on March 6.

Thursday's preview shows Jamie (Sam Heughan) revealing to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) that a book brought back from the future documents the 18th century battle in the American colonies where Jamie dies.

Jamie tells his wife, who was born in the 20th century, that if this does, indeed, come to pass, she and their family should go back to her natural timeline, but Claire assures him they will stay because the 18th century is now their home.

"Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence," the cable network said in a synopsis.

"With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together.

"While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun."

The show stars Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, John Bell, David Berry as John, Charles Vandervaart as William and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel.