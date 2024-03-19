Lady Gaga is reviving her Jazz & Piano residency show in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old singer and actress announced new dates for the show Tuesday.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano will run June 19 through July 6 at the Park MGM Dolby Live.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The new dates are as follows:

June 19, 20, 27, 29, 30

July 3, 5, 6

At Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, Lady Gaga will perform music from the Great American Songbook, stripped-down versions of her own songs, and tracks from Love for Sale, her collaborative album with late singer Tony Bennett.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The singer first launched Jazz & Piano in 2019. She revived the show in 2023 following the Bennett's death.

Lady Gaga released her most recent solo album, Chromatica, in May 2020.

In addition to her music, Lady Gaga will star with Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie A Deux, an upcoming film directed by Tod Phillips.