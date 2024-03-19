Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new show The Acolyte.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

The Acolyte is a new series in the Star Wars universe. The show takes place during the High Republic era, about 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace (1999).

In The Acolyte, "an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..." an official synopsis reads.

Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman and Joonas Suotamo also star.

The Acolyte is created by Leslye Headland, who serves as an executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy , Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Headland also directed Episodes 1 and 2.

The series will have a two-episode premiere June 4 on Disney+.