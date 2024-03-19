Lyle Lovett announced a summer tour on Tuesday. Lovett will perform with his Large Band from June 22 to Sept. 27.

The group has more than 25 dates including Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colo. and Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, Ohio. Several dates include special guests Clint Black , Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall, The Milk Carton Kids or Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Prior to June dates, Lovett is playing with his acoustic band from March 19 to 27. Lovett will play with Lisa Loeb from May 1 to 15.

Lovett will play songs from his catalog of 14 albums, through his latest, 12th of June, released in 2022.

Pre-sales begin Wednesday, with all sales available Friday. Full schedule and ticket information is available at LyleLovett.com.