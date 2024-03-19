Conan O'Brien has been an entertainment mainstay for decades, first as a comedian and then a long-time talk show host. Now, after launching a hit podcast, he's traveling around the world to visit his favorite guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conan O'Brien Must Go, set to debut on April 18 on Max, includes four episodes based on the comedian's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan.

O'Brien will be visiting unique locations in Europe, South America and the U.K. to surprise his podcast guests.

How to watch

All four episodes will be available to watch on April 18 on Max.

Destinations

In a new trailer, O'Brien surprises a fan in Norway, delving into the history of the country, singing alongside fans at a nightclub and joining his fan on a grocery store trip. In Thailand, O'Brien visits podcast guest and fan, Anna, in Bangkok. There he experiments with Thai street food, Thai boxing and visits the country's famous floating market.

O'Brien also filmed episodes visiting fans in Argentina and Ireland.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Conan Without Borders'

This isn't the first time O'Brien has hosted a travel show. In 2015, O'Brien paid a visit to dozens of countries as part of his Conan Without Borders series on TBS. The comedian visited Mexico, Ghana, Armenia, Italy, Qatar, Berlin, Japan and Greenland. The series won an Emmy.