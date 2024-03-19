CBS has announced a first round of performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt and Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage at the awards show in April.

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show celebrating favorite country music videos and television performances.

Ballerini will host this year's ceremony, which will take place April 7 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The CMT Music Awards performances will include:

Bailey Zimmerman, "Where It Ends"

Keith Urban, "Straight Line"

Lainey Wilson, "Country's Cool Again"

Sam Hunt will debut a brand-new song.

Ballerini, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney lead this year's nominees with three nominations each.

Ballerini, Wilson, Johnson, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, Darius Rucker, Hardy, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kacey Musgraves, Mickey Guyton featuring Kane Brown, Parmalee, Travis Childers and Zach Bryan will compete for Video of the Year.