Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2024 Lollapalooza Chicago music festival.

SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, K-pop group Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex will headline this year's festival in August.

Deftones, Tate McRae, Renee Rapp, Zedd, Dominic Fike, Pierce the Veil, Victoria Monet, Sexyy Red, Vince Staples, Kesha and Tyla will also take the stage.

Other performers include Laufey with the Chicago Philharmonic, Conan Grey, Fisher, Zeds Dead, Labrinth, Faye Webster, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Jungle, Two Door Cinema Club, Ive, TV Girl and Galantis.

Lollapalooza will take place Aug. 1-4 at Grant Park in Chicago. The festival will feature performances on eight stages from 170+ artists from all over the world.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin at 11 a.m.

Sam Smith, Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, The Chainsmokers, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and K-pop group Seventeen are among the performers for Lollapalooza Berlin.

SZA will also headline Glastonbury Festival in June.