Animated adventure Kung Fu Panda 4 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $30 million in receipts between Friday and Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Dune: Part Two with $29.1 million, followed by Arthur the King at No. 3 with $7.5 million, Imaginary at No. 4 with $5.6 million and Cabrini at No. 5 with $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Love Lies Bleeding at No. 6 with $2.5 million, Bob Marley: One Love at No. 7 with $2.3 million, One Life at No. 8 with $1.7 million, The American Society of Magical Negroes at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Ordinary Angels at No. 10 with $1 million.