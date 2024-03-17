The Color Purple, Colman Domingo and Usher were among the top winners at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper, actress and TV personality Queen Latifah hosted the event where The Color Purple was declared the Best Film of 2023 and its cast won the Best Ensemble in a Film.

Cast members Domingo, Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson earned the individual honors for Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a Film, while Domingo also won the Best Actor in a Film for his performance in Rustin.

R&B artist Usher won the statuette for Entertainer of the Year.

Abbott Elementary was voted Best Comedy Series, with its star Quinta Brunson winning for Best Actress in a Comedy and William Stanford Davis scoring the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series accolade.

Mike Epps from The Upshaws won the prize for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Ayo Edebiri scored the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story won for Best Drama Series and its star India Ria Amarteifio was named Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Snowfall co-stars Damson Idris and Gail Bean won the Best Actor and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series awards.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!