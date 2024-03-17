Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834

-- Children's author/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846

-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 69)

--Actor Mark Boone Junior in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 60)

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 57)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Actor Yanic Truesdale in 1970 (age 54)

-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 52)

-- Rocker Melissa Auf der Maur in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Natalie Zea in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Brittany Daniel in 1976 (age 48)

-- Photographer/actor Cynthia Daniel in 1976 (age 48)

-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 47)

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 45)

-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Singer Nicky Jam, born Nick Caminero, in 1981 (age 43)

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 37)

-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Morfydd Clark in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 32)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 27)