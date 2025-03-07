Netflix announced Friday that Nobody Wants This has begun production on Season 2 in Los Angeles. The season is expected to stream this year.

Nobody Wants This premiered in September. Kristen Bell stars as a sex podcaster who falls for a rabbi ( Adam Brody ). Netflix renewed the show in October.

A photograph shows Bell lying on top of Brody on the sofa. A production assistant holds a clapboard in front of them.

Justine Lupe, Timothy Simon and Jackie Tohn also return. Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed guest star in Season 2.

Erin Foster created Nobody Wants This. Jenni Konner and Bruce Evan Kaplan are showrunners.