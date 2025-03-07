Just days after the premiere of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex announced that her Netflix show is returning for Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle , 43, shared news of the renewal on social media Friday.

In an Instagram Story, the former Suits actress shared a video of herself in a pastel green hat that reads, "Lettuce Romaine Calm."

She captioned the clip: "Lettuce romaine calm... or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is coming!"

She also posted an Instagram video that included the various sounds of cooking -- slicing vegetables, heating butter on the stove, cracking eggs.

"Oh, how I love ASMR!" she captioned her video. "If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!"

Season 1 premiered Tuesday. Netflix announced that sophomore season has already been filmed and will air on the streamer sometime in the fall, although a specific date has not yet been shared.