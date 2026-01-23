KPop Demon Hunters, the Netflix animated film that emerged as one of last year's biggest pop-culture sensations, extended its awards season momentum with two Academy Award nominations.

The film earned nods for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "Golden," announced Thursday during a live presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Co-directed by Korean-Canadian filmmaker Maggie Kang and American director Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most-watched title of all time, amassing more than 325 million views since its release in June 2025.

The film follows HUNTR/X, a K-pop trio whose members secretly use their music to protect humanity from demons lurking in the underworld.

In the Best Animated Feature category, KPop Demon Hunters will compete against Arco, Elio, Little Amelie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2.

"Golden," meanwhile, made history as the first K-pop song ever nominated for an Oscar. The track was written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, 24, Ido and Teddy, and became one of the year's biggest global hits. It reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and spent a record 20 weeks atop Billboard's global rankings.

Both the film and song have been on a winning streak this year, picking up Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards, with more nominations looming.

The soundtrack's writers and performers are up for five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The film has also received 13 nominations at the upcoming Annie Awards, which honor achievements in animation.

Songwriter and performer EJAE, who spoke emotionally about her long path to success during her Golden Globes acceptance speech earlier this month, posted a joyful reaction video to the Oscar nomination on Instagram.

Director Kang told Netflix's Tudum that she let out a "happy scream" when she heard the news, adding that she quickly tried to keep her excitement down to avoid waking her family.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place March 15 in Los Angeles. Conan O'Brien will host.