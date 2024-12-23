Reality TV show and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has released a video for her cover of Eartha Kitt's sultry Christmas classic, "Santa Baby."

The nearly 5-minute video for the song shows grainy footage of Kardashian, 44, with a blonde bob haircut, wearing a bra, skin-tight beige pants and an unbuttoned powder blue cardigan as she crawls along a dirty, cash-covered floor through a house packed with party guests.

There are people wearing elf costumes, while others are clad in lingerie or even dressed to evoke the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ.

Sunday's video ends with a glimpse of the man who is supposedly filming the party, former child star Macaulay Culkin, dressed like Santa Claus.

Rock star Travis Barker, who is married to Kardashian's sister Kourtney, produced the video.