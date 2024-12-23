Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington was baptized and obtained a minister's license at the First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York during the weekend.

"In one week I turn 70," Washington said during the service. "It took a while, but I'm here."

His wife Pauletta was by his side for the moment, which was live-streamed by the church on Saturday.

The Training Day and Gladiator II star previously talked about his faith in an article in Esquire last month.

"It's my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me," Washington told the magazine.