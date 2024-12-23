Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805-- Entrepreneur\/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867-- Former Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 91)-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935-- Musician Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane\/Hot Tuna) in 1940 (age 84)-- Actor\/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 81)-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 78)-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 77)-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 76)-- Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) in 1949 (age 75)-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 72)-- Musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) in 1956 (age 68)-- Musician Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam\/Temple of the Dog) in 1964 (age 60)-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 59)-- Musician\/model\/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 57)-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971-- Model\/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 45)-- Actor\/musician Alison Sudol (A Fine Frenzy) in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 22)