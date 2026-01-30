Kermit the Frog on 'Muppet Show' return, Magic Johnson yacht
UPI News Service, 01/30/2026
Kermit the Frog stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday to discuss The Muppet Show special and Magic Johnson's yacht.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I was trying to get the special off the ground, which you know, it took a while, Jimmy," Kermit explained on the show. "You know, it turns out that a lot of people in Hollywood say 'yes,' when they actually mean 'no.'"
As the interview continued, Kimmel asked Kermit if he'd have any interest in guest hosting the show over the summer.
"Yeah, I mean, that would be great," Kermit responded. "But you know what? Gee, Jimmy, it's a good thing that it wasn't last summer because I got invited to go on Magic Johnson's yacht."
An image of the duo then appeared on the screen with a sunset in the background.
The Muppet Show special will air on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, and will also star Seth Rogen.
Copyright 2026 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.