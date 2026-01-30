Kermit the Frog stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday to discuss The Muppet Show special and Magic Johnson's yacht.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was trying to get the special off the ground, which you know, it took a while, Jimmy," Kermit explained on the show. "You know, it turns out that a lot of people in Hollywood say 'yes,' when they actually mean 'no.'"

As the interview continued, Kimmel asked Kermit if he'd have any interest in guest hosting the show over the summer.

"Yeah, I mean, that would be great," Kermit responded. "But you know what? Gee, Jimmy, it's a good thing that it wasn't last summer because I got invited to go on Magic Johnson's yacht."

An image of the duo then appeared on the screen with a sunset in the background.