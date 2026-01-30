Sweeney Todd actress Helena Bonham Carter and The Mindy Project alum Chris Messina are among the cast members of The White Lotus Season 4.HBO Max announced the news on X Friday.Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka will also star.The anthology series follows guests and employees of the The White Lotus, a fictional luxury resort with locations around the world, before someone is ultimately killed.Season 4 is set in France, while previous chapters of the show unfolded in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand.Jason Isaacs, Morgana O'Reilly, Natasha Rothwell, Jon Gries, Nicholas Duvernay, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Tayme Thapthimthong, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Charlotte Le Bon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Sam Rockwell, Patravadi Mejudhon, Dom Hetrakul, Arnas Fedaravicius, Shalinia Peiris, Christian Friedel, Suthichai Yoon, Julian Kostov, Yuri Kolokolnikov and Lisa of Blackpink starred in Season 3."Reservations confirmed," HBO Max said in the caption announcing the cast.