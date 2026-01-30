Sweeney Todd actress Helena Bonham Carter and The Mindy Project alum Chris Messina are among the cast members of The White Lotus Season 4.

HBO Max announced the news on X Friday.

Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka will also star.

The anthology series follows guests and employees of the The White Lotus, a fictional luxury resort with locations around the world, before someone is ultimately killed.

Season 4 is set in France, while previous chapters of the show unfolded in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand.

"Reservations confirmed," HBO Max said in the caption announcing the cast.