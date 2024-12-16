Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser -- who played married ranchers Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone -- are speaking out about Sunday's Season 5 finale and the possible future of the franchise.

It was understood that this would be the final season of the contemporary western after Kevin Costner , who played Beth's father John, left the show and his character was murdered.

However, Paramount has been describing Sunday's episode as a season finale, not a series finale, and some media reports have suggested Reilly and Hauser might continue as Beth and Rip either on a new show or additional seasons of Yellowstone.

"I'm so deep into another role at the moment about another land worth fighting for in the UK, but across the pond the finale is happening tonight of the show. Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years," Reilly wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true life long friends," she added. "The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it. For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you Taylor. Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all... Enjoy tonight, get your tissues and your [cocktail emoji]."

Finn Little, who plays Beth and Rip's adopted son Carter, remarked on the post: "Thank you Momma. @mzkellyreilly. It was a pleasure."

Their co-star Jen Landon, who played Teeter, also commented on Reilly's post: "You are the [fire emojis] of the show. I feel so lucky to have worked with you, you legend."

Hauser also seems to be feeling nostalgic.

Last week, he shared a photo of the cast's last day together on the Montana show's set.

In an interview with People.com published Sunday, Hauser hinted that fans may not have seen the last of Beth and Rip.

"We will see what happens over the next year or so and we'll see what's next," Hauser said.

"Hopefully, we can continue to get in people's living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years."

The show premiered in June 2018.