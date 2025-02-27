Hulu released the trailer for Control Freak on Thursday. The film premieres March 13 on the streaming service.

The first photos were released on Feb. 18. Kelly Marie Tran stars as Valerie, a motivational speaker under pressure with a deadline.

An itch on the back of her head grows horrific as hands sprout from behind Valerie and she flicks ants from her leg. But mostly she keeps scratching her head.

Shal Ngo wrote and directed Control Freak. It is adapted from his short, Control, which was part of Hulu's Bite Sized Halloween in 2021.

Miles Robbins plays Valerie's husband and coworker. Toan Le and Kieu Chinh also star.