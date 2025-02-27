American Idol has released a clip of auditions for the new season. A preview of the revival's eighth season premieres Sunday after the Oscars on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the audition, Slater Nalley's teacher Mrs. Davis introduces the aspiring singer. Nalley wrote a song about Davis' son, Carter, who was killed in 2016 at age 17.

Nalley did not know Carter but got choked up discussing the inspiration for "Traces of You."

"One look at you and I just come undone," Nalley sings. "Now you visit me in shadows I can't reach and I can't run. In the dark night you always found the sun. A moment breaks and you appear. And for a second I swear you're standing right here. I'd give anything for love to be enough to make it true as the memories come racing into view, these traces of you."

Judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie get emotional listening to Nalley's song.

Photos show Breanna Nix, Gabby Samone, Insite, Lillie Rhoden, Ian Ward, Abi Bowen, Shane Dan Turner, Che, Bayle Littrell, Kam'Ron, Pat Johnson, Crews Wright, Joey Ciccone, Kolbi, Isaiah Misailegalu, Sonny Tennet, Amanda Baris and Thunderstorm Artis auditioning too.