Prime Video is previewing the third and final season of Bosch: Legacy, starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz as private investigator Harry Bosch and his daughter, Maddie.

"I just heard a story about my dad," Maddie says in the preview, released Thursday. "About his time in Afghanistan."

"It was war," responds Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), holding a wine glass.

"War crime, more like. Just got me wondering, what other secrets does he have?" says Maddie.

Michael Connelly's Desert Star and The Black Ice books inspired Season 3, which examines the fallout of a murder investigation.

"The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice," an official synopsis reads.

Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, Scott Klace, Gregory Scott Cummins, Troy Evans, Paul Calderon, Celestino Corneille, Chris Browning, Tommy Martinez, Andrea Cortes, Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, Dale Dickey, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Manuel Uriza and Chris Bauer also star.

The first four episodes of the series will begin streaming on Prime Video March 27.

Bosch: Legacy is a sequel to Bosch, which had a seven-season run on Prime Video from 2014 to 2021.