HBO released a teaser for The Rehearsal Season 2 on Thursday. The reality series returns April 20.

The network renewed the show back in 2022, ahead of the Season 1 finale. On the show, Nathan Fielder sets up scenarios from participants' lives so they can rehearse difficult conversations.

Since The Rehearsal, Fielder co-created the scripted drama The Curse for Showtime with Benny Safdie and starred in it with Emma Stone.

The teaser only shows a tracking shot of a series of similar rooms side by side in a studio. This is consistent with The Rehearsal's construction of locations from participants' lives.

A photo shows Fielder standing in a studio covered by a curtain, pulled back only enough to see him standing in the light.

Fielder writes, directs, executive produces and stars. Eric Notarnicola, Carrie Kemper and Adam Locke-Norton also write.

Notamicola, Dave Paige, Christie Smith and Dan McManus are executive producers. Kemper and Kris Eber are co-executive producers. Locke-Norton is a producer.

The Rehearsal will air Sundays at 10:30 p.m. following The Righteous Gemstones and stream on Max.