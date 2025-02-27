Jamie Campbell Bower, who recently starred in Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1, and Eddie Marsan, who starred in The Winter King series, are joining the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast for Season 3.

Prime Video announced the additions in a press release Thursday.

In Season 2 of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit prequel, viewers learned more about the rings' origin story. Sauron, who is portrayed by Charlie Vickers, persuaded Celebrimbor, who is played by Charles Edwards, to make them.

Bower is also known for playing Vecna in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things and Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Eddie Marson portrays Amy Winehouse's father, Mitch, in the 2024 biopic Back to Black.

The Rings of Power Season 3 is set to begin production in Britain in the spring.