Universal Pictures released a teaser for Shrek 5 on Thursday. The sequel opens December 2026 in theaters.

28-year-old Zendaya turned five after Shrek was released in May 2001.

In addition to Myers and Diaz, other returning cast members include Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cody Cameron as Pinocchio. The pair voiced the characters in the first four Shrek movies.

Dreamworks Animation announced Shrek 5 in July. The film was originally scheduled for July 2026 but moved to the holidays.

The Shrek films are satirical takes on fairy tales and include irreverent versions of the Gingerbread Man, Three Little Pigs and more. Puss in Boots had two spinoff films from the Shrek series.