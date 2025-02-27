Warner Bros. released the final trailer for A Minecraft Movie on Thursday. The film based on the video game opens April 4 in theaters.

Danielle Brooks , Emma Myers and Sebastian Hansen play people who learn to create anything they desire out of blocks in the Overworld. But, they discover the Nether, where evil creatures do the same.

Momoa finds himself in a boxing ring with a chicken. It becomes even deadlier when a Nether monster rides the chicken to attack.

The heroes also fly on wing suits, ride a speeding train car and build a robot army. Minecraft creatures make their way into the real world where Jennifer Coolidge finds one on the road.

Jared Hess directs a script by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta. Bowman & Palmer and Allison Schroeder get story credit.