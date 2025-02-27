The Pokemon Company announced on Thursday that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be released in late 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news arrived alongside a teaser during the Pokemon Presents event celebrating Pokemon Day, the anniversary of the release of the original 1996 games.

Legends: Z-A takes place as Lumiose City undergoes a redevelopment plan so that people and Pokemon can live in harmony.

The game will allow players to "move around in real time during battles" and explore places like Hotel Z. The starter Pokemon are Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile.

Other Pokemon Day announcements included Pokemon Champions, a battle-focused game to be released on Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile, and news that stop-motion series Pokemon Concierge will return with new episodes on Netflix in September.

"Pokemon continues to capture the imaginations of longtime fans and new, and Pokemon Day reveals for 2025 and beyond are our way of celebrating with them by continuing to deliver the joy of Pokemon to Trainers around the world," Pokemon Company International president Kenji Okubo said in a press release.