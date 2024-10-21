Karol G, Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma were the big winners at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, but, unfortunately, did not attend the Florida ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karol G won eight prizes, including the trophies for Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year, while her song "Qlona" with Peso Pluma won the awards for Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year.

Bad Bunny earned six honors such as Artist of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year for Nadie Sabe lo que Va a Pasar Mai±ana, and Sales Song of the Year for "Monaco."

Peso Pluma also scored six awards, including Regional Mexican Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

The winners were announced Thursday, but the ceremony aired Sunday night on Telemundo.