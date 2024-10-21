Damon Wayans Sr. and Jr. play father and son on Poppa's House, premiering Monday at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS, but they said Wayans Jr.'s character is actually based on his brother, Michael Wayans.

"We have a more, I wouldn't say contentious, but a head-butting relationship," Wayans Sr., 64, told reporters of the Television Critics Association about Michael. "He's an artist and he's very stuck in his ways."

Michael, 39, is not an established actor, having only appeared in cameos in other Wayans projects. Wayans Sr. said CBS studios wanted Wayans Jr., an actor from Happy Endings and New Girl, on the show.

Wayans Jr., 41, calls Michael "my best bud" and said his character, Junior, does agitate his father, Poppa, like Michael does Wayans Sr. Wayans Jr. also added "the silly, goofy, slightly immature" side from his own youth.

Michael is a writer on Poppa's House. Working with Michael behind the scenes has been educational for Wayans. Sr.

"What I learned as a parent is they don't grow when you want them to," Wayans Sr. said. "I'm just seeing my son Michael come into his own. It's beautiful."

Poppa faces a new generation on the show too. As a radio DJ, his station makes Dr. Ivy Reed (Essence Atkins), his new cohost.

Though Ivy brings a female perspective to the show, she also reveals she is a longtime fan of Poppa and wants to help him remain relevant.

"She's trying to inspire him," Atkins said. "She thinks he's still very relevant and needs to be heard."

Poppa's House is adjusting the plot further and shifting the radio show to a podcast in its second episode. Poppa will record the podcast at his home, meaning Ivy will invade not only his show but his personal space.

"She starts walking to the refrigerator and opening it up without asking," Atkins, 52, said. "It's not the kitchen at the office. It's his house."

Wayans Sr. said he related to Poppa's love of music as a DJ. Though he supports the plot as a writer and producer, Wayans Sr. admitted he is not a fan of podcasts in real life.

"I don't think anybody is that interesting to sit and listen to them for two hours every week," Wayans Sr. said. "I've got stuff to do."

Furthermore, as a comedian, he feels comedians who host podcasts could be more productive by working material on stage. He feels trying to turn podcast material into standup does not work.

"They'll go on stage and try to make an act out of stuff they were basically throwing away," Wayans Sr. said. "You told me it has no value because you put it on your podcast. Now you're trying to give it some value."

Despite his father's misgivings about podcasts, Wayans Jr. said his dad is an early adopter of new technology. He may not listen to podcasts on them, but Wayans Sr. is tech savvy.

"I'm the resister," Wayans Jr. said. "I'm the old school guy. He's very technologically savvy. I go to him to ask him how stuff works."

Junior is married to Nina (Tetona Jackson) and they have two kids. Nina gets in on the comedy too, sometimes as the butt of Junior's jokes.

The Wayans men tower over Jackson, and Junior will make short jokes. Jackson approved of these jokes.

"They're so much taller than me and I've always been the short person around," Jackson, 35, said. "It's only natural. It's only fitting."

Wayans Jr. confirmed he asked Jackson's permission first.

"I'm not trying to road her being vertically challenged," he said, adding that Nina gives it back as good as she gets it.

"She roasts me," Wayans Jr. said. "It's not going to just be me piling on her. I think that's why our characters are so in love because we love each other flaws and all but we'll let each other know hey, you need to work on that."