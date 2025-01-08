Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt have revealed that they have a big decision to make when it comes to planning their future together. Now that Joe and Serena have been married for over two years, they've begun talking about what happens next. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) And, according to the spouses, part of that plan may be moving away from New York City, the place they've called home for a while now. "We love New York and it's been an amazing two and a half, almost three years there," Serena, 27, told People in a joint interview with her husband. "We just don't know if it's going to be our forever place as we take steps into our next chapter of marriage and life." Serena added, "So we think that maybe it's time to make a hard decision." Joe, 38, shared that he and his wife have been tossing around a few cities as potential landing spots. "The cons are I'm from Chicago, Serena's from Toronto, and we both are from cold cities," Joe noted with a laugh. "So that is the biggest con. If we're going back and forth, it's like we travel from cold to cold." Joe suggested that living somewhere warm would have its benefits, before joking, "I would love it if Serena was from Miami and then we did that!" Serena agreed that moving to a state with a warmer climate would "make everything a lot easier." However, the Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed that their top choice, at the moment, is Chicago. And Joe and Serena also haven't ruled out possibly staying in New York. "We're just trying to figure out where we're going to go next," Joe said. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) In the meantime, the pair -- who got engaged on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 -- are continuing to enjoy married life. "Married life is great," Joe told the magazine. Joe and Serena had quietly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2022 before having a bigger "magical" wedding for family and friends in South Carolina in September 2023. Serena gushed about how her dynamic with Joe is "pretty easy," which she believes is "a good sign." Serena added how living together is "fun" and carefree since they "don't have a kid yet" and the responsibilities that come with raising a child. When asked to give advice to other couples, Serena suggested not overthinking things. "I can't speak to 20 years of marriage, but we're a year in, and I just think having fun," Serena shared. "It doesn't have to be that serious. Have fun together. Enjoy life, enjoy your relationship." Serena noted how marriage luckily didn't change the dynamic of their relationship. "The hope is that things stay as easy and effortless as they were before you get married," Serena said. "And they have, so that's great." Prior to their stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Serena competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season and Joe was a Night 1 eliminee on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!