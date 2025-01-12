"You're absolutely not going to see a TV wedding in three months," Joan told the magazine late last year, seemingly alluding to the fact The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had wed a few months after their engagement aired on ABC.
Gerry and Theresa got married in January for a live televised special, but they announced their decision to get a divorce in April. (Their divorce has since been finalized).
"I loved that ending for Gerry and Theresa. The reason we're not having a wedding in three months has nothing to do with Gerry and Theresa," Joan insisted.
"I just don't want to have another thing I have to plan right now. When we come together for a wedding, which could be a TV wedding, might not be, it won't be in three months."
Joan added at the time, "I just don't want to have another thing to plan right now. We are loving being together, and I want to take the time for us to get to know each other's families and friends."
But Joan and Chock revealed on "The Viall Files" in November 2024 that they will probably have a televised wedding, in order to include Bachelor Nation, in late 2025 or early 2026.