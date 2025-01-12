The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos has discovered "a problem" with her fiance Chock Chapple.

Joan and Chock rang in the new year together in Chock's hometown of Wichita, Kansas.

And while Joan, who currently resides in Maryland near her family, was spending time in Chock's stomping grounds, she apparently discovered something a little disturbing about her future husband.

Joan took to Instagram and teased, "I am in Kansas at Chock's house and I have discovered we have a problem."

The Golden Bachelorette star posted a video showing a giant pile of socks and shared with her followers, "These all are clean socks."

"Chock has an issue with socks," Joan said in her post. "He has hundreds of pairs -- it's causing me great anxiety because they are all unmatched."

Joan revealed how Chock has "very large bins filled with socks" of all lengths, colors and patterns.

"I'm going to give you an idea of what it looks like. These are all clean socks. He's washed them, but he has not matched them. We have hundreds in here," Joan continued.

Joan therefore attempted to at least begin sorting through and organizing Chock's sock piles. She went on to show footage of socks matched up and lined up in his hallways and on his countertops.

Joan admitted she wants to throw away most of the socks and get "rid of them."

She noted that the situation was stressing her out and making her anxious.

Joan jokingly concluded, "I think I need to tell Chock it's either me or the socks. I'll let you know what he says."

Joan and Chock's engagement aired on The Golden Bachelorette finale on November 13, 2024, and they've been going strong as a couple ever since. The couple has gushed to the press about how they're very compatible.

Joan previously revealed how she and the Kansas-based insurance executive have multiple international vacations set for 2025.

The pair has also been apartment hunting in New York so they'll have a convenient location where they can meet up for dates.

Joan repeatedly told the media while The Golden Bachelorette was airing that she didn't expect, nor did she anticipate, getting engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony.

But when Joan fell in love with Chock, she didn't hesitate to accept his romantic marriage proposal in Bora Bora.

When asked what caused her change of heart, Joan told Us Weekly late last year that she realized she had been presented with a "unique opportunity" and needed to keep an open mind.

"[I thought to myself], 'I will have a hard time finding another person.' I did find out that you could really get to know somebody in that short amount of time," Joan shared.

Joan also revealed that, if Chock were ready for an engagement, she wanted to leave that decision up to him.

Joan apparently wanted to feel desired and she thought Chock proposing would be the ultimate sign of commitment.

"Chock asked me [in Fantasy Suites], 'What do you want out of this? Do you want an engagement?'" Joan recalled.

"And I said, 'I want that to be up to you. I have picked you every single week. I've given you a rose, and now it's your turn to figure out what you want. You're in the driver's seat.'"

Chock got down on one knee at the Final Rose Ceremony in Bora Bora after Joan rejected her runner-up bachelor, Guy Gansert, in second place.

While Joan changed her mind about getting engaged on The Golden Bachelorette, she's still not going to rush into a wedding with Chock.

"You're absolutely not going to see a TV wedding in three months," Joan told the magazine late last year, seemingly alluding to the fact The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had wed a few months after their engagement aired on ABC.

Gerry and Theresa got married in January for a live televised special, but they announced their decision to get a divorce in April. (Their divorce has since been finalized).

"I loved that ending for Gerry and Theresa. The reason we're not having a wedding in three months has nothing to do with Gerry and Theresa," Joan insisted.

"I just don't want to have another thing I have to plan right now. When we come together for a wedding, which could be a TV wedding, might not be, it won't be in three months."

Joan added at the time, "I just don't want to have another thing to plan right now. We are loving being together, and I want to take the time for us to get to know each other's families and friends."

But Joan and Chock revealed on "The Viall Files" in November 2024 that they will probably have a televised wedding, in order to include Bachelor Nation, in late 2025 or early 2026.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

