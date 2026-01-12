Paramount+ announced Monday that Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will guest star on Canada Shore. Canada Shore premieres Jan. 22 on the streaming service.

Snooki was a breakout star of the MTV reality series Jersey Shore. Canada Shore follows a group of 10 roommates over a summer in Kelowna, B.C.

A new trailer released today shows roommates screaming bleeped profanities about poutine, drinking out of a shoe, passing out in a bar and falling in a pool.

"Party's here, bitches," Snooki says as she walks through the door. She also makes a phone call and says, "Dad, I got arrested."

Snooki does encourage the roommates to outgrow high school behavior. Paramount+ confirms she will appear on multiple episodes.

Dane Rupert is also featured on the season of Canada Shore. Roommates range from 20 - 26, from all around Canada. They filmed last summer.

Two episodes premiere Jan. 22, and then new episodes stream weekly on Thursdays. Pluto TV will also offer the first episode on its add supported service.