Supergirl producer James Gunn released a video of Jason Momoa leaving a trailer with a "Lobo" sign, smoking a cigar and getting into a sports car.

"Do you have any comments about playing Lobo?" an off-screen voice asks the Aquaman and Game of Thrones alum in Friday's clip.

"Finally!" Momoa roared with laughter, leading into footage of him as the iconic bounty hunter, riding a motorcycle in the upcoming film, Supergirl.

In theaters June 26, the movie stars House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock as the titular heroine.