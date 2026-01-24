CBS released a full-length trailer for the Yellowstone spin-off, Marshals, showing Luke Grimes and Brecken Merrill reprising their roles of Kayce and Tate Dutton.

Set to premiere March 1 on CBS and Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan 's contemporary Montana drama follows Kayce as a new U.S.Marshal after the death of his father John ( Kevin Costner ) and the sale of most of the Dutton family's ancestral ranch.

"My family's had this land for almost 150 years," Kayce can be heard saying as the camera pans over the small house and property he retained in the sale.

"The only thing I ever wanted was taken from me," he adds as a nurse is seen pulling a sheet over what appears to be a body in a bed at Kayce's house.

Kayce is later seen touching what appears to be a tombstone.

As he joins the U.S. Marshals, where he must deal with criminals, as well as rough terrain and wild animals, one of his new colleagues jokingly describes him as "Rambo in a Stetson."

Friday's 2-minute preview also shows Kayce saying: "The Yellowstone is gone. Same for most of my family."

"With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana," a synopsis said.

"Kayce and his teammates -- Pete Calvin ( Logan Marshall-Green ), Belle Skinner ( Arielle Kebbel ), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) -- must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Thomas Rainwater ( Gil Birmingham ) from the Broken Rock reservation."

