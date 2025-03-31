Producer James Gunn teased the upcoming DC Universe film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow with a photo of star Milly Alcock reading the comic book that inspired the title of the movie.

Gunn posted a photo to Instagram showing Alcock sitting on a couch while reading a hardcover collection of the DC Comics series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

"Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can't wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026," Gunn wrote.

The photo was taken by Parisa Taghizadeh.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to arrive in theaters June 26, 2026.