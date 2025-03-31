Prime Video is offering fans a glimpse into the final installment of The Summer I Turned Pretty starring Lola Tung.

The streamer released Season 3 first-look photos Monday that include images of Belly (Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) smiling together at an apparent house party, embracing each other in a parking lot, and spending time together on a park bench.

The series follows Belly as her feelings for Jeremiah and his brother Conrad (Christopher Briney) evolved over time.

That "love triangle" is a focal point for the show, according to an official synopsis.

"It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer," the description continues.

The series is based on books by Jenny Han, who is also a showrunner and an executive producer.

The third and final season is set to premiere in July.