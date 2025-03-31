'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets first-look photos
UPI News Service, 03/31/2025
Prime Video is offering fans a glimpse into the final installment of The Summer I Turned Pretty starring Lola Tung.
The streamer released Season 3 first-look photos Monday that include images of Belly (Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) smiling together at an apparent house party, embracing each other in a parking lot, and spending time together on a park bench.
The series follows Belly as her feelings for Jeremiah and his brother Conrad (Christopher Briney) evolved over time.
That "love triangle" is a focal point for the show, according to an official synopsis.
"It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer," the description continues.
The series is based on books by Jenny Han, who is also a showrunner and an executive producer.
The third and final season is set to premiere in July.
