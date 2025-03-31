The Jonas Brothers released a music video Monday to accompany their latest single "Love Me to Heaven," which arrived March 21.

The video shows brothers Kevin Jonas , 37, Joe Jonas , 35, and Nick Jonas , 32, in the studio as they go through the process of writing and performing the song.

The release follows news of the group's Jonas 20: Living the Dream tour, which kicks off Aug. 10 in New Jersey and winds down with a show in Connecticut, in November.

The brothers are also set to star in the Disney+ A Very Jonas Christmas, and will record the theme song for Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary.

The Album was released in 2023.