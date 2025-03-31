The Jonas Brothers released a music video Monday to accompany their latest single "Love Me to Heaven," which arrived March 21.The video shows brothers Kevin Jonas, 37, Joe Jonas, 35, and Nick Jonas, 32, in the studio as they go through the process of writing and performing the song.The release follows news of the group's Jonas 20: Living the Dream tour, which kicks off Aug. 10 in New Jersey and winds down with a show in Connecticut, in November.The brothers are also set to star in the Disney+ A Very Jonas Christmas, and will record the theme song for Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary.The Album was released in 2023.