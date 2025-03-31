HBO announced production has commenced on Season 3 of fantasy drama series House of the Dragon, with Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler joining the cast.

HBO announced Tommy Flanagan will be joining the cast as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler will be appearing in the role of Ser Torrhen Manderly. The network previously announced James Norton would join the cast as Ormund Hightower.

Other returning stars include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

Co-creator Ryan Condal is returning as executive producer and showrunner, while co-creator George R.R. Martin will also be returning as executive producer.

Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere have signed on to direct for the eight-episode season.