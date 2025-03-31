'House of the Dragon' Season 3 enters production, adds Tommy Flanagan
UPI News Service, 03/31/2025
HBO announced production has commenced on Season 3 of fantasy drama series House of the Dragon, with Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler joining the cast.
ADVERTISEMENT
The cable network said the Game of Thrones prequel series, based on the book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, has started production in Britain with returning stars including Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney and Sonoya Mizuno.
HBO announced Tommy Flanagan will be joining the cast as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler will be appearing in the role of Ser Torrhen Manderly. The network previously announced James Norton would join the cast as Ormund Hightower.
Other returning stars include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.
Co-creator Ryan Condal is returning as executive producer and showrunner, while co-creator George R.R. Martin will also be returning as executive producer.
Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere have signed on to direct for the eight-episode season.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.