The Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series was given the green light for a second season on Monday.

David Henrie serves as an executive producer and portrays Justin Russo on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, while Mimi Gianopulo, Alkaio Thiele, and Max Matenko star as Giada, Roman and Milo Russo. Janice LeAnn Brown portrays Billie and Taylor Cora portrays Winter.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," an official synopsis reads.

The original show starred Selena Gomez and aired in 2007. She guest stars in and executive produces the offshoot.

"I'm overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan! So many surprises in store for this second season," said Henrie in a statement. "It's going to be big, so stay tuned!"