Animated adventure Inside Out 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $155 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 with $33 million is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, followed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at No. 3 with $5.2 million, The Garfield Movie at No. 4 with $5 million and The Watchers at No. 5 for $3.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are IF with $3.5 million at No. 6, Furiosa: A Mad Max Story at No. 7 with $2.4 million, The Fall Guy at No. 8 with $1.5 million, The Strangers: Chapter 1 at No. 9 with $760,000 and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings is No. 10 with $633,000.