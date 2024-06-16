Jeremy Strong and Will Brill won Tony Awards for excellence on Broadway at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strong, who is best known for his work on the TV series Succession, won his Tony for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his work in Enemy of the People.

Brill scored the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Stereophonic, which also earned the Tony for Best Sound Design of a Play.

Suffs won for Best Book of a Musical, while Merrily We Roll Along earned the honor for Best Orchestrations and Illinoise picked up the prize for Best Choreography.

The Outsiders won for Best Sound Design of a Musical and Best Lighting Design of a Musical, and Appropriate won the statuette for Best Lighting Design of a Play.

The ceremony is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Sunday.

Oscar-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose is hosting the event for the third consecutive year.

Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen lead the nominees with 13 nominations each, followed by The Outsiders with 12 nominations.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Merrily We Roll Along and Water for Elephants are both up for seven awards.