Guy said he was "convinced" he had won Joan's heart at the end of The Golden Bachelorette process, but Joan dumped him before he could meet her family and then she accepted Chock's marriage proposal at the Final Rose Ceremony that filmed in Bora Bora.
"He cared for Joan, he really did. He had strong feelings for her, so I feel for him, and I've got to be respectful," Chock explained late last year.
"But also, he's a friend of mine, and [loving the same woman] is a tough thing. You don't see that in the normal world, but we've been able to maintain our friendship and we talk. He's just a good, solid person and I support him 100 percent."
Chock admitted he "tries to think through situations" and isn't exactly an emotional person.
"I don't really have a lot of emotions, and some people are very emotional," Chock said, adding how he tends to keep everything in.
"I've been that way my whole life, and my father has tried to work with me on that. But we are who we are."
"I can't tell you how graceful I'd be if I would've lost, and I shouldn't say 'lost,' but rather didn't get Joan," Chock said.
"Again, Guy deserves a lot of credit. He is a really solid person," he concluded.
In fact, the insurance executive from Kansas believes Guy would make an excellent lead for The Golden Bachelor's upcoming second season.
"He's really good looking," Chock recently joked to Us Weekly in a joint interview with Joan.
"[Guy] is better looking in person. I still don't think his teeth are real, but he's a good looking man!"
Joan -- who previously defended Guy when news broke a restraining order had been filed (but ultimately dropped) against him -- agreed with Chock and added, "I'm not sure Bachelor Nation really knows Guy well... but he is such an amazing human being."
"He is so smart, so caring," she continued, "and he has an emotional intelligence beyond his years. He's just a wonderful guy."
Guy admitted on After the Final Rose that it was hard to relive the season and watch Joan fall in love with another man but he's doing okay now and has an open heart for love in the future.