The Golden Bachelorette runner-up Guy Gansert has revealed where he currently stands with Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos.

Guy said he was "convinced" he had won Joan's heart at the end of The Golden Bachelorette process, but Joan dumped him before he could meet her family and then she accepted Chock's marriage proposal at the Final Rose Ceremony that filmed in Bora Bora.

Guy left the show "devastated" and "heartbroken," but he managed to remain friends with Chock in the real world.

Fans, however, wondered if Guy and Chock had a falling out after Guy admitted in November 2024 that Joan had said "some things, even on TV" that made him "question" her final decision.

"I've talked to Chock several times," Guy confirmed to Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles during the Friday, January 3 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast.

"[Our chats are] never as long as I want or relaxed, because he's got so much [going on]. He and Joan are moving at warp speed."

Guy confessed that he and Joan are not in contact at all since filming wrapped.

"I have not had the opportunity to speak with Joan since the finale and then briefly at the afterparty," Guy said.

But Guy reiterated how he has talked to Chock "a few times" and they're still on good terms after The Golden Bachelorette.

"He's going through so much but I really want to have that conversation with him," Guy said.

"Because we really became friends. We confided in each other a lot and got to experience [a lot]. We got to share our backstories with each other... and the backstories are the important part."

Guy went as far as to say that if he could choose three men to be stuck on a desert island with, he'd pick Chock, Charles Ling and Gary Levingston.

"I love those guys to death. I've talked to Gary several times -- Charles L., not so much, because he's so busy... He's an icon but he has reached out. We've talked a little bit," Guy explained.

"And the third person, honestly, I would say Chock because we went to the end, but we were also the two men left in a room together in the mansion."

Even though Chock ended up with Guy's dream girl, it's apparently important to Guy that they stay close.

And Chock seemed to feel the same way, at least as of November 2024.

Chock shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast at the time how he thinks Guy is "a fantastic" person.

"The guy has got class, and he has handled this so well," Chock told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

"He and I talk every week. I only have positive things to say about him."

Chock also insisted Guy is very genuine and was on The Golden Bachelorette for the right reasons.

"He cared for Joan, he really did. He had strong feelings for her, so I feel for him, and I've got to be respectful," Chock explained late last year.

"But also, he's a friend of mine, and [loving the same woman] is a tough thing. You don't see that in the normal world, but we've been able to maintain our friendship and we talk. He's just a good, solid person and I support him 100 percent."

Chock admitted he "tries to think through situations" and isn't exactly an emotional person.

"I don't really have a lot of emotions, and some people are very emotional," Chock said, adding how he tends to keep everything in.

"I've been that way my whole life, and my father has tried to work with me on that. But we are who we are."

Chock noted that while he's "very happy" with how The Golden Bachelorette turned out, considering he and Joan got engaged during the finale, his heart goes out to Guy.

"I can't tell you how graceful I'd be if I would've lost, and I shouldn't say 'lost,' but rather didn't get Joan," Chock said.

"Again, Guy deserves a lot of credit. He is a really solid person," he concluded.

In fact, the insurance executive from Kansas believes Guy would make an excellent lead for The Golden Bachelor's upcoming second season.

"He's really good looking," Chock recently joked to Us Weekly in a joint interview with Joan.

"[Guy] is better looking in person. I still don't think his teeth are real, but he's a good looking man!"

Joan -- who previously defended Guy when news broke a restraining order had been filed (but ultimately dropped) against him -- agreed with Chock and added, "I'm not sure Bachelor Nation really knows Guy well... but he is such an amazing human being."

"He is so smart, so caring," she continued, "and he has an emotional intelligence beyond his years. He's just a wonderful guy."

Guy admitted on After the Final Rose that it was hard to relive the season and watch Joan fall in love with another man but he's doing okay now and has an open heart for love in the future.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

