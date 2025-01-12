The Golden Bachelorette runner-up Guy Gansert has revealed if he'd look for love on Bachelor in Paradise and which Golden lady he currently has his eye on.

ADVERTISEMENT
If ABC picks up a Golden edition of Bachelor in Paradise in the future, Guy revealed on a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast that he'd be interested in appearing on the spinoff.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"You know, I have to admit -- tell me what the real premise is behind Golden Paradise," Guy requested of the podcast's co-hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.

"Drinking, loose women, song, dance and wild times," Kathy quipped.

Kathy admitted she was "kidding," but then Susan pointed out how rumors are swirling that ABC is going to order a senior Paradise spinoff featuring former The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette contestants.

(Until ABC makes that decision, it will be airing Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise featuring younger contestants in 2025).

When asked whom, in particular, he'd like to see on at that beach, Guy replied, "I will say that I didn't get a chance to meet her at the afterparty but she came across so well on the show -- was [Nancy Hulkower]."

Nancy had competed against Kathy and Susan on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season in 2023, which had ended with Gerry getting engaged to Theresa Nist. (Gerry and Theresa have since split and finalized their divorce).

Nancy then appeared on Joan Vassos' season of The Golden Bachelorette to give her comfort, support and advice as Joan's decisions became increasingly more difficult.

"She seems sweet, she seems very sincere and very kind," Guy shared.

"She is all of that and then some, Guy," Kathy said. "She is a lovely human being. I'm going to set you guys up on a date! There it goes!"

Guy then confirmed he'd "absolutely" go on a date with Nancy if Kathy set them up.

"I'd love to have dinner with her!" Guy gushed. "But I will also say there are several other women that were on the show that I would love to have dinner with also, and have a nice conversation."

Guy declined to throw out more names, but he did open up about what dating in his golden years has been like.

"It was a whole lot easier when we were young... because if you met somebody, you were going to mold your life together with them," Guy explained on the podcast.

"We're now in this position where our lives have already been molded, and now, when we meet somebody, we have to meld those 40 years together -- our kids, family, quirks and personalities."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Guy said he's looking for great communication, compatibility and connection in his next relationship as well as a comedic woman who's caring and willing to compromise.

Guy, who had tried dating apps prior to his stint on The Golden Bachelorette, said dating post-show is "definitely different," even though he claims the pool of available women his age in Reno is small.

Joan had selected Chock Chapple over Guy, who was "in love" with Joan, towards the end of her journey on The Golden Bachelorette in late 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
Guy cried at the time of his elimination, and he admitted to the cameras that he was totally "devastated" by his breakup with Joan.

But Guy explained how watching The Golden Bachelorette back on television was "very therapeutic" for him and helped him to heal and move on from his split with Joan.

"Because I knew what happened, but you don't know the real details of what happened. And it allowed me to see that," Guy said.

Guy clearly left The Golden Bachelorette in pieces, but the retired ER doctor from Nevada said he's feeling great and anticipates 2025 is going to be "one of the most fun years" he's ever had.

On The Golden Bachelorette, Joan said she had a feeling Chock, an insurance executive from Kansas, was The One before she even embarked on her overnight Fantasy Suite date with Guy.

Following Fantasy Suites week, Guy was hoping to meet Joan's family in Bora Bora, but she decided to break up with him before he could have that chance.

"At the end, I was emotional, and that was because I was convinced. I had convinced myself that I was Joan's guy. At the end of the hometown, I was 100 percent convinced. I said, 'Everyone else is going through the motions; it's me,'" Guy said on the "Golden Hour" podcast.

Guy said he was "all in" with Joan and ready to get engaged the morning of his The Golden Bachelorette dumping.

"I thought, 'I'm going to meet her kids,' and I was convinced that her kids would really like me. I was ready to even ask them for their blessing!" Guy shared.

Guy said that when Joan knocked on his door as a result, he "honestly" thought she was there to tell him that he had won her heart and she wanted to be with him forever.

"[I had no idea] she was about to let me down and that her heart was with someone else," Guy admitted.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Guy said he really wanted one last chance with Joan. He apparently thought finishing out the process might change Joan's mind and the outcome of her season.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I wanted the chance to meet her family and to spend more time with her, because really, in retrospect, when I looked at the finale -- the After the Final Rose special -- she even said, live on stage, that it was all about timing," Guy explained.

"She said -- and I can't quote the exact words -- but she said, essentially, 'If we had more time, there's a good chance that we could be together.'"

Guy told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in November 2024 that Joan's words made him question if she had made the right decision in choosing -- and getting engaged -- to Chock.

"Never will I ever throw [Joan] under the bus, because she has a heart of gold and she is a wonderful woman. I can't think or say anything negative about her, and I say that with sincerity," Guy said at the time.

But Guy went on to confess, "She did say some things, even on TV, that made me question her decision."

Guy, however, suggested that he still respected Joan's final decision.

"She picked Chock, and she's got to go with her heart," Guy acknowledged. "That's her decision. I can't make that decision for her."

Guy also pointed out how Chock is a "great guy," and Chock recently revealed that the men are still close friends who talk pretty frequently.

Guy said he'll forever be grateful to Joan and The Golden Bachelorette because they changed his life.

Joan and Chock, meanwhile, appear to be a happy couple who are thriving in the real world after their engagement aired on ABC.

Joan and Chock spent the holidays together and already began apartment hunting in New York City, which will serve as a convenient meet-up spot for the couple given Joan lives in Maryland and Chock resides in Kansas.

Joan and Chock also shared how they have many international trips planned for 2025 -- including stops in Africa and France -- and that they'd like to have a televised wedding in late 2025 or early 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE NEWS