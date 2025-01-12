If ABC picks up a Golden edition of Bachelor in Paradise in the future, Guy revealed on a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast that he'd be interested in appearing on the spinoff.
"You know, I have to admit -- tell me what the real premise is behind Golden Paradise," Guy requested of the podcast's co-hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.
"Drinking, loose women, song, dance and wild times," Kathy quipped.
Kathy admitted she was "kidding," but then Susan pointed out how rumors are swirling that ABC is going to order a senior Paradise spinoff featuring former The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette contestants.
(Until ABC makes that decision, it will be airing Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise featuring younger contestants in 2025).
When asked whom, in particular, he'd like to see on at that beach, Guy replied, "I will say that I didn't get a chance to meet her at the afterparty but she came across so well on the show -- was [Nancy Hulkower]."
Nancy had competed against Kathy and Susan on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season in 2023, which had ended with Gerry getting engaged to Theresa Nist. (Gerry and Theresa have since split and finalized their divorce).
Guy said he's looking for great communication, compatibility and connection in his next relationship as well as a comedic woman who's caring and willing to compromise.
Guy, who had tried dating apps prior to his stint on The Golden Bachelorette, said dating post-show is "definitely different," even though he claims the pool of available women his age in Reno is small.
Guy cried at the time of his elimination, and he admitted to the cameras that he was totally "devastated" by his breakup with Joan.
But Guy explained how watching The Golden Bachelorette back on television was "very therapeutic" for him and helped him to heal and move on from his split with Joan.
"Because I knew what happened, but you don't know the real details of what happened. And it allowed me to see that," Guy said.
Guy clearly left The Golden Bachelorette in pieces, but the retired ER doctor from Nevada said he's feeling great and anticipates 2025 is going to be "one of the most fun years" he's ever had.
On The Golden Bachelorette, Joan said she had a feeling Chock, an insurance executive from Kansas, was The One before she even embarked on her overnight Fantasy Suite date with Guy.
Following Fantasy Suites week, Guy was hoping to meet Joan's family in Bora Bora, but she decided to break up with him before he could have that chance.
"At the end, I was emotional, and that was because I was convinced. I had convinced myself that I was Joan's guy. At the end of the hometown, I was 100 percent convinced. I said, 'Everyone else is going through the motions; it's me,'" Guy said on the "Golden Hour" podcast.
Guy said he really wanted one last chance with Joan. He apparently thought finishing out the process might change Joan's mind and the outcome of her season.
"I wanted the chance to meet her family and to spend more time with her, because really, in retrospect, when I looked at the finale -- the After the Final Rose special -- she even said, live on stage, that it was all about timing," Guy explained.
"She said -- and I can't quote the exact words -- but she said, essentially, 'If we had more time, there's a good chance that we could be together.'"
Guy told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in November 2024 that Joan's words made him question if she had made the right decision in choosing -- and getting engaged -- to Chock.
"Never will I ever throw [Joan] under the bus, because she has a heart of gold and she is a wonderful woman. I can't think or say anything negative about her, and I say that with sincerity," Guy said at the time.
Joan and Chock, meanwhile, appear to be a happy couple who are thriving in the real world after their engagement aired on ABC.
Joan and Chock spent the holidays together and already began apartment hunting in New York City, which will serve as a convenient meet-up spot for the couple given Joan lives in Maryland and Chock resides in Kansas.
Joan and Chock also shared how they have many international trips planned for 2025 -- including stops in Africa and France -- and that they'd like to have a televised wedding in late 2025 or early 2026.