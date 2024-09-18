Guy is going to be one of 24 men fighting for time and attention with Joan -- and her roses, of course -- when The Golden Bachelorette's first-ever season premieres with a two hour episode on Wednesday, September 18 at 8PM ET/PT.
According to ABC, Guy is "a total catch" who does "NOT fit the 'grumpy old man' stereotype" men his age typically get slapped with.
Guy says he has a lot of life left to live and going on The Golden Bachelorette was apparently another adventure for him. But he's apparently like to find a woman with whom to share the rest of his life.
Joan, a 61-year-old a 61-year-old private school administrator, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's looking for a family man, a gentleman, and someone who is very polite, charming, endearing and adventurous.
At first glance, Guy appears to have some of those qualities, so could he go all the way and find true love with Joan?!
Until The Golden Bachelorette viewers can watch Joan and Guy's love story unfold on the show, let's learn some information about Guy right now.
Guy is the proud dad of four children -- sons Glenn and Hank as well as daughters Kirsten and Mackenzie.
Guy also has one grandchild named Idan through his oldest daughter Mackenzie, who works as a lawyer in Atlanta.
Guy often boasts about his children's successes and achievements on Instagram.
The ER doctor has dedicated nearly 40 years to helping others
Guy works as an emergency room doctor for Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, according to his LinkedIn.
Prior to his current gig, Guy worked as Chief of Staff at Renown Regional Medical Center from January 2005 to December 2007.
And before that, Guy served as the Medical Director for the Department of Emergency Medicine at Renown Regional from January 1994 to January 2005. He spent a whopping 11 years serving in that position.