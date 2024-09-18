Guy Gansert is going to be competing for Joan Vassos' heart on The Golden Bachelorette this season.

Guy is a 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno, NV.

Guy is going to be one of 24 men fighting for time and attention with Joan -- and her roses, of course -- when The Golden Bachelorette's first-ever season premieres with a two hour episode on Wednesday, September 18 at 8PM ET/PT.

According to ABC, Guy is "a total catch" who does "NOT fit the 'grumpy old man' stereotype" men his age typically get slapped with.

Guy says he has a lot of life left to live and going on The Golden Bachelorette was apparently another adventure for him. But he's apparently like to find a woman with whom to share the rest of his life.

Joan, a 61-year-old a 61-year-old private school administrator, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's looking for a family man, a gentleman, and someone who is very polite, charming, endearing and adventurous.

At first glance, Guy appears to have some of those qualities, so could he go all the way and find true love with Joan?!

Until The Golden Bachelorette viewers can watch Joan and Guy's love story unfold on the show, let's learn some information about Guy right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Golden Bachelorette bachelor Guy Gansert.


Guy wants to prove to the world that older men still have a zest for life

Guy is passionate about hiking and traveling, and he even tried shoeing.

Guy has shared details about his travels on social media, including recent trips to Barcelona and Scotland.

Guy hiked up a hill called "Cross Peak" in Reno in August, and he hiked a portion of the Camino de Santiago last year.

Guy will also be flying to Tanzania, Africa, where he plans to hike Mount Kilimanjaro, next year.


Guy says he's looking for "The five Cs" in a woman

During a recent episode of Good Morning America, Guy revealed that he's looking for communication, compatibility, commitment, caring and compromise in a healthy relationship.

Guy later added on social media how he'd like to add a sixth "C," Christ, to that list.


The Golden Bachelorette bachelor cherishes quality time with his kids

Guy is the proud dad of four children -- sons Glenn and Hank as well as daughters Kirsten and Mackenzie.

Guy also has one grandchild named Idan through his oldest daughter Mackenzie, who works as a lawyer in Atlanta.

Guy often boasts about his children's successes and achievements on Instagram.


The ER doctor has dedicated nearly 40 years to helping others

Guy works as an emergency room doctor for Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, according to his LinkedIn.

Prior to his current gig, Guy worked as Chief of Staff at Renown Regional Medical Center from January 2005 to December 2007.

And before that, Guy served as the Medical Director for the Department of Emergency Medicine at Renown Regional from January 1994 to January 2005. He spent a whopping 11 years serving in that position.

Guy apparently injured himself while filming The Golden Bachelorette

Guy took to Instagram on September 4 and posted a photo of himself lying on the couch in a leg cast.

"During the filming of the Golden Bachelorette, I take full responsibility for thinking my body is 25 years old instead of being in my 'Golden Years,'" Guy captioned the photo.

"My left knee required surgery for a meniscus tear (cartilage). I'll be back to my old self in no time."

However, Guy had to postpone a trip to Africa he had originally scheduled for this fall due to his leg injury.

