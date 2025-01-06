Fox released a clip from Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX on Monday. The season premieres Tuesday, with subsequent episodes to air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox and stream Wednesdays on Hulu leading up to the Feb. 9 Super Bowl.

In the season premiere, Gordon Ramsay visits Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar in New Orleans, La. The episode is called "Ramsay's Worst Nightmare."

In the clip, Ramsay turns down Iberville's cajun fries and two-day-old oysters. The waitress curses out the kitchen staff for serving a dirty oyster.

"Honestly, I just recently had my sixth kid, Jesse James," Ramsay says as he sends back the dishes. "I'd love to be around to celebrate his first birthday. God bless you, Jesse. Fingers crossed, I'm coming home, kid."

Jesse James was born in November 2023, so the episode was filmed prior to November 2024.

The new season of the U.S. edition of Kitchen Nightmares focuses on New Orleans restaurants ahead of the Super Bowl taking place in the city.