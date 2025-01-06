Searchlight Pictures announced the streaming date for A Real Pain on Monday. The film comes to Hulu Jan. 16.

Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg , A Real Pain stars Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as cousins taking a Holocaust tour in Poland. They end the tour visiting their grandmother's former home.

Culkin won a Golden Globe for his performance and the film received three other nominations. The film is also nominated for three Critics Choice Awards including Culkin, Eisenberg's screenplay and the film as Best Comedy Movie.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, where Searchlight bought distribution rights. UPI's review praised the film's blend of comedy and tragedy, highlighting Culkin's ability to veer to and from both extremes.

UPI also named A Real Pain the best film of 2024 in its year-end list.

Will Sharpe plays the tour guide and Jennifer Grey , Kurt Egiawan, Daniel Oreskes and Liza Sadovy play other people in the tour group.

Eisenberg based the film on his own family's history and a real trip he took to visit the sights.

The film opened theatrically in October. It became available for digital video-on-demand purchase Dec. 31.