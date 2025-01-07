Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873-- Writer Zora Neale Hurston in 1891-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 79)-- Musician Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 77)-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 69)-- TV personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 68)-- Musician Kathy Valentine (Go-Go's) in 1959 (age 66)-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 61)-- Musician John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) in 1965 (age 60)-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967-- Actor Doug E. Doug in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor Kevin Rahm in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 42)-- Actor Liam Aiken in 1990 (age 35)-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 37)-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 25)-- Actor Sofia Wylie in 2004 (age 21)