Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore , 13th president of the United States, in 1800

-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Writer Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 69)

-- TV personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Kathy Valentine (Go-Go's) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967

-- Actor Doug E. Doug in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Kevin Rahm in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Liam Aiken in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 25)

-- Actor Sofia Wylie in 2004 (age 21)